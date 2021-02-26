PREVIOUS|
Apple reveals new Apple Arcade game ‘Farm It!,’ updates to two other titles

Feb 26, 2021

7:04 AM EST

Farm It!

Apple has revealed a new game calledÂ Farm It! that’s “coming soon” to its Apple Arcade service.

In the Tummy Games-developed title, players build their ultimate farm world by working the land, selecting which seeds to plant and collecting and loading crops. There will also be in-game characters and animals to interact with, as well as resources that can be earned through mini-games.

Outside ofÂ Farm It!, Apple has detailed two updates for the following existingÂ Apple Arcade titles:

  • Samurai Jack: Battle Through Time — two new game modes, Akuâ€™s Wrath (which enables permadeath) and One Cut (all enemies and Jack are defeated after one hit)
  • Slash Quest! (from Saskatoon-based Noodlecake) — new mini-game and accessories

An Apple Arcade subscription costs $5.99 CAD/month.

