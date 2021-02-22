There are over 35 million wireless subscribers in Canada and if you’re in the market to switch carriers, then you’ll want to know about the latest promotions and cell phone rate plan changes. You can find all those changes and additions below in a simple, easy to read chart.
Keep in mind that rate plans are always subject to change and that we’ll do our best to keep this list updated as accurately as possible.
Canadian carrier rate plan changes this week
7-Eleven Speakout
Ongoing:
- $20 off any phone with $50 or $100 top up voucher + FREE SIM
- Double data bonus on the $35 and $45 Smartphone Plan for new activations only
- $25 Account Bonus with the purchase of $100 top up voucher + FREE SIM
Bell
New:
- Increased pricing on the Apple iPhone 11 64/128GB with SmartPay + Device Return Option
- Dropped pricing on the Google Pixel 4a, 4a 5G, Motorola Edge+, Samsung Galaxy A21, Note 20, Note 20 Ultra, S20 FE and Z Flip 5G with SmartPay and/or SmartPay + Device Return Option
- Brought back the $10 Prepaid plan with 50 local minutes and 50 Texts
Ongoing:
- Online Only: $100 bill credit with any smartphone purchase on an eligible 2-year plan for new activations or upgrades or BYO ($45 waived connection fee + $55 bill credit)
- Various monthly phone credits on select smartphones with SmartPay or SmartPay + Device Return Option
- One year of Apple TV+ included when buying an Apple iPhone (except for iPhone Xs Max)
- 3 months FREE of YouTube Premium, Google Play Pass and 100GB Google One Storage with the Google Pixel 4a
- 3 months FREE of YouTube Premium, Stadia Pro, Google Play Pass and 100 GB Google One storage with the Google Pixel 5 and 4a 5G
- 6 months of Crave subscription included for new phone activation or upgrade with Bell SmartPay on the 20GB+ Connect Everything and 25GB+ Unlimited Plans
- Promo on Unlimited 25GB + 6 months of Crave for $85/mo. with new activations and upgrades only (main regions) – also available in MB/SK/QC region for $70/mo
- Promo on Unlimited 25GB Canada-US + 6 months of Crave for $105/mo. with new activations and upgrades only (main regions) – also available in MB/SK/QC region for $90/mo
- $50 Promo plan with 10GB data OR $55 Promo plan with 15GB data (QC)
- Unlimited and Connect Everything share plans are $10-$15/mo. cheaper in MB, QC & SK compared to main regions
- $15 off all additional lines on a Connect Everything Share plan or Unlimited Data Plan (all regions)
- Up to $700 trade-in credit with any smartphone purchase or min. $100 trade-in credit with eligible phone trade-in and purchase of a new one
- 100MB bonus data on $15 and $25 Prepaid plans or 500MB bonus data on $35+ Prepaid plans with allowance or auto-allowance top-up
- 3.5GB bonus data on the $45 prepaid voice and data plan OR 4GB bonus data on the $65 prepaid voice and data plan (all regions)
- $35 Prepaid Promo plan with Unlimited Talk & Text and 1GB data (all regions)
Chatr
Ongoing:
- Lunar New Year Sale: 2GB bonus data per month for 8 months with new activations on $35+ plans
- 500MB bonus with Autopay on all plans except $15 plan which comes with 250MB bonus
Fizz Mobile
New:
- Added 26 smartphones with PayBright financing and/or Full Retail Price – available online only with free shipping
- Added the 7GB data option
- Brought back the 3GB and 5GB data options
- Removed the 4GB and 6GB data options
- Various phone discounts on select smartphones with Full Retail Price
Ongoing:
- $25 credit offer each when referring someone
Fido
New:
- Dropped pricing on the Google Pixel 4a and Pixel 4a (5G), Huawei P30 and P30 Lite, Motorola Moto G Stylus with Fido Payment program
- 2GB bonus data on the $45 – $55 Data, Talk and Text plans with new activations and upgrades only (QC only)
Ongoing:
- Various monthly phone credits on select smartphones with 24-mo. Fido Payment Program and Talk, Text and Data plan
- $245 savings online on the LG Velvet 5G via $200 bill credit + $45 waived connection fee with new activations starting at $45+ plans with Fido Payment Program
- Lunar New Year Offer: Save $188 via $143 bill credit + $45 waived connection fee with select phones activation online on $45+ Data, Talk & Text plans with the Fido Payment Program
- Promo on $25 Talk and Text plan (all regions)
- Lunar New Year Offer: 5GB bonus data on the $45 plan OR 6GB bonus data on the $50 – $75 Data, Talk and Text plans, except $65 plan with 15GB plan in MB/SK, with new activations and upgrades only (main regions + MB/SK)
- Lunar New Year Offer: 1,000 international long-distance minutes to select countries for 24 months included with all Data, Talk and Text plans
- Min. $100 trade-in credit with eligible phone trade-in and purchase of a new one or upgrades with Fido Payment Program available to new and existing customers in-store or online
- $50 referral credit each when referring a friend after they activate (normally $25)
Freedom Mobile
New:
- Dropped pricing on the Google Pixel 4a, 4a 5G, LG Velvet, Samsung Galaxy Note20 Ultra, S20 FE and S20 Ultra 128GB with select MyTab
- Updated: 5GB Bonus data on $40 Freedom Plan (was 5GB)
Ongoing:
- One year of Apple TV+ included when buying an Apple iPhone (except iPhone 12 series)
- 50% off Galaxy Buds+ or Buds Live with select Samsung Galaxy devices (not showing on WO)
- 2GB Bonus data on the $35 Freedom plan or 8GB Bonus data on $45 – $55 Freedom Plans
- 5GB Bonus data on all Big Gig Unlimited plans and Canada-US plans (except $75 Plan)
- $120 savings with new phone activations or upgrades on $45+/mo. MyTab plans ($120 bill credits via $10 off for 12 months)
- Multiline Offer: $2.50 discount per line on $45+ plans or $7.50/mo. discount per line on $75+ plans when you activate 2 or more lines
- Additional lines for $10/mo. with 1GB LTE data, unlimited minutes and unlimited text
- $5/mo. digital discount on all plans
- $25 credit for both when referring a friend
- Prepaid Freedom Talk + Text – 12 Month plan for $99/year
- $10/mo. off the $29 and $39 prepaid plans with digital discount instead of $5/mo. off
- 1GB bonus data on the 2GB prepaid plan
Koodo Mobile
New:
- Dropped pricing on the Google Pixel 4a, 4a 5G, Motorola G Fast, Samsung Galaxy Note 20, Note 20 Ultra and S20 FE with select Tab
- Promo on $45 Plan with 7GB Data, $50 Plan with 9GB Data, $55 Plan with 12GB Data (QC only)
- Updated: $50 $25 referral credit for both when referring a friend after they join on a postpaid plan
- Increased pricing by $5 on select Prepaid plans with Canada-wide calling
- Removed the $40 Prepaid plan with 1GB and $65 prepaid plan with 7GB (Canada-wide calling)
- New $45 Prepaid plan with 2GB and $60 Prepaid plan with 8GB (Canada-wide calling)
- New $15 – $55 Prepaid plans with Province-wide calling
- Updated Offer: FREE TCL 32” TV $300 VISA gift card on the TCL 10 Pro available only with new customers online on the Tab
Ongoing:
- $200 VISA gift card on LG K41s, LG K61 and LG Velvet 5G when you purchase online on the Tab
- Save $188 via $143 bill credit + $45 waived connection fee with new phone activation online on $45+ talk, text and data plans with the Tab
- 5GB Data Bonus on $65 plan (MB/SK/QC)
- Lunar New Year Promo on $45 Plan with 6GB Data, $50 Plan with 10GB, $55 Plan with 12GB, $60 Plan with 14GB and $75 Plan with 16GB (all regions except QC)
- Promo on $25 Plan with PPU Data and Unlimited Minutes for new activations (on No Tab/BYO for all regions + on Tab Basic for QC only)
- Lunar New Year Offer: Free 888 long distance minutes from Canada to Hong Kong, Japan, South Korea, Malaysia ,Singapore and China (excluding Macau)
- Bonus 500 MB data per month with Automatic Top-Up on the $30+ talk, text & data prepaid plans – both Canada-wide and Province-wide calling plans (all regions)
- Bonus 250 MB data per month with Automatic Top-Up on the $25 prepaid plan PW and $30 prepaid plan CW
- $10 referral credit for both when referring a friend after they join on a prepaid plan
Lucky Mobile
New:
- $25 bonus credits when you refer a friend to activate a line with Lucky Mobile- until March 31
Ongoing:
- Lunar New Year Sale: 2GB/mo. bonus data for up to 8 months when you sign up on $35+ phone plans online or at select retailers (all regions) – until February 28th
- $35 Promo Unlimited Canada-Wide Calling Plan with 1GB + 1GB Bonus + extra 500MB with AutoPay
- 500MB bonus with Autopay on $25+ plans ($22+ plans for QC) or 250MB bonus on $15 plans
PC Mobile
Ongoing:
- 100MB Bonus Data on $15 plan or 1GB Bonus Data on $25+ plans with Auto Allowance
- 2GB Bonus data per month for 6 months on the $25+ plans
- 20,000 PC Optimum points with new PC Mobile SIM card activation
Shaw Mobile
New:
- Dropped pricing on the Samsung Galaxy Note20 Ultra 128GB, S20 FE and Z Flip 5G with select device payments.
Ongoing:
- $500 mobile credit on most Apple iPhones, Google Pixel 4a 5G and Pixel 5, LG Velvet 5G and select Samsung Galaxy smartphones for customers who switch to any Fibre+ Max/Gig Internet and Unlimited Mobile with 25GB Fast LTE – some smartphone deals are offered in-stores only
- In-store only: Free 1000 min/mo. for 6 months to call China and Hong Kong when you sign up for an Unlimited plan
- Promo on Shaw Fibre+ Gig Internet and Shaw Fibre + Max & Essentials Internet customers with $15/mo credit on the $15 By The Gig Plan and $40 off on the $85 Unlimited and $95 Unlimited + US & Mexico plan or $60 off on the Shaw Fibre+ Gig Internet customers with auto pay required on all plans
Public Mobile
New:
- Removed the $15 plan with 100 Mins Canada-Wide Talk + Text
- $5 Discount Promo on all Canada-wide plans
- New Province-wide plans; same pricing with Canada-wide plans (set in preview on WO, except for the $15 plan)
- $1 off every 30 days for every friend you referred as long as they stay active and a one time $10 credit for your friend
Ongoing:
- Lunar New Year Sale: 1GB data bonus monthly for 8 months, plus 500 China, Hong Kong, Taiwan and Macau long distance minutes on $25+ plans – until February 21st
- 500MB bonus with Autopay on all Talk, Text & Data plans except $15 plan which comes with 250MB bonus (all regions)
- $2 off every month with AutoPay Reward
- FREE SIM card when buying Certified Pre-Owned phones
Rogers
New:
- Added the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold2 5G
- Dropped pricing on the Apple iPhone 11 64GB and iPhone 12 series with Financing with Upfront Edge
- Dropped pricing on the Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra and Z Flip 5G with Financing and Financing with Upfront Edge
Ongoing:
- One year FREE of Apple TV+ when buying an Apple iPhone from the 11 series, 12 series and iPhone SE
- $100 bill credit ($45 waived connection fee + $55 bill credit) on any new phone purchase with financing on a Rogers Infinite plan
- Extra $100 bonus credit when you trade in an eligible device (min. value of $100) and purchase or upgrade to a new phone on a Rogers Infinite plan.
- Various monthly phone credits on select smartphones with Financing or Financing with Upfront Edge
- 3 months FREE of Google One cloud storage on select Android phones
- 6 months of Apple Music on the 25GB+ Infinite Plans
- Promo on Infinite Plan 25GB + 6 months of Apple Music for $85/mo. (main regions)
- Promo on Infinite Plan 25GB + 6 months of Apple Music for $70/mo. (MB/SK/QC)
- $40, $50 and $55 Promo Plan with 4GB, 10GB and 15GB non-shareable data (QC)
- $15 off all additional lines on an Infinite plan (all regions)
- $15/mo. off on all Infinite plans in MB, QC & SK compared to other regions
- $50 referral credit for both after they activate
SaskTel
New:
- Dropped pricing on the Huawei P30 Pro 128GB, Samsung Galaxy Note20 Ultra, S20 FE and Z Flip 5G with Plus Pricing and 2yr-contract
- Voice-Only plans pricing added to Huawei P30
- In-store only: Save extra $300 when you trade-in your device and purchase a new phone on a 2-year voice and data plan
Ongoing:
- $100 device or bill discount + $10/mo. bill credit for 12 months with new smartphone activations on a 2-year voice & data contract for new and existing customers
- $20/mo off for customers who switch, bring their own device to Sasktel or buy a phone full retail price and sign up to a voice and data plan
- $10/mo. bonus credit for 12 months on BYOD or purchasing phone full retail price with new and existing customers
- $20/mo. credit for 3 months when you sign up for noSTRINGS Complete 95 Prepaid
- $20 noSTRINGS Prepaid bonus with auto top-up set up
- In-store only: Customers who bring their Google Pixel 3 or 3 XL get $600 off via 24 monthly bill credits of $25 when activating a new line (not added on WO)
Telus
New:
- Dropped pricing on the Google Pixel 4a and Pixel 4a (5G), Samsung Galaxy A21, Note20 5G, Note20 Ultra 5G, S20 FE 5G and Z Flip 5G with EasyPay and/or Easy Pay + Bring-it-Back option
- Nationwide Talk & Text 20 prepaid plan with 100 anytime nationwide minutes and unlimited text
- Nationwide Talk & Text 30 prepaid plan with unlimited anytime nationwide minutes and unlimited text.Nationwide Talk, Text & Data 35 prepaid plan with unlimited talk and text, plus 500MB data
- Nationwide Talk, Text & Data 50 prepaid plan with unlimited talk and text, plus 4.5GB data
- Nationwide Talk, Text & Data 60 prepaid plan with unlimited talk and text, plus 8GB data
- Increased data allocation to 2GB on Nationwide Talk, Text & Data 45 prepaid plan – was 1GB
- Removed the Talk & Text 15 and 25, Nationwide Talk & Text 40 and Nationwide Talk, Text & Data 65 prepaid plans
- 100MB Bonus Data with Auto Top-Up on $30 Prepaid or 500MB Bonus Data on $35, $45, $50 & $60 Prepaid plans with Auto Top-up
- Updated: Promo on $65 Peace of Mind Plan with 15GB (MB/SK/QC) – now available as a regular plan
Ongoing:
- $100 bill credit on online Mobility orders ($45 waived connection fee + $55 bill credit)
- 3 months FREE of Google One storage and Youtube Premium with the Google Pixel 4a 5G
- Bonus Motorola Leather Pouch Razr on the Motorola razr with 2-year term EasyPay
- One year of Apple TV+ included when buying an Apple iPhone
- Promo on $90 Peace of Mind Connect Plus with 25GB (main regions) – also available in MB/SK/QC for $75
- Promo on $110 Peace of Mind Connect Plus Can-US with 25GB (main regions) – also available in MB/SK/QC for $95
- $65 Simple Share 5 Promo Plan (MB/SK)
- $50 Non-share 10GB Promo plan (QC)
- $65 Simple Share 8 Promo Plan (QC)
- $10 to $15/mo. off on Peace of Mind, Peace of Mind Connect and Simple Share plans in MB, QC & SK compared to main regions
- Family savings: $7.50 – $15 off all lines on Peace of Mind and Simple Share Family plans (all regions)
- Up to $990 trade-in credit with select smartphone purchase
- $50 referral credit for both after they activate on a postpaid plan (all regions)
Videotron
New:
- Dropped pricing on the Apple iPhone 12 64GB and iPhone 12 Mini 64GB, Google Pixel 4a and Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 5G with select 2-year contract plans
Ongoing:
- Up to $135 savings ($100 bill credit + FREE Activation + FREE SIM) on new smartphone purchases with All-Inclusive plan for 24 months
- $200 bonus credit on the Samsung Galaxy S21 series applicable on the purchase of accessories via Videotron’s online accessory store
- Up to $500 trade-in credit on any smartphone purchase
- $25 waived activation fee via customer service
Virgin Mobile
New:
- Added the LG Q70 and Samsung Galaxy A20
- Dropped pricing on the Google Pixel 4a and Pixel 4a (5G), Motorola Moto G Fast, Samsung Galaxy Note20 5G, Note20 Ultra 5G and S20 FE 5G with Sweet Pay
Ongoing:
- Lunar New Year Offer: $188 Savings ($45 waived connection fee + $143 bill credit) on new smartphone activations online with Sweet Pay (all regions)
- $200 bill credit on LGK61, LGK41s and LG Velvet 5G when you purchase online with Sweetpay
- 3 months FREE of YouTube Premium, Google Play Pass and Google One with the Google Pixel 4a
- 1000 Long Distance Minutes to select Countries (available in-store, call or online chat with a sales rep)
- 2GB Data Bonus on $45, $50 and $55 plans for new activations and upgrades only (QC)
- Promo on $25 Plan with PPU Data and Unlimited Minutes (all regions)
- Promo on $45 Plan with 6GB Data, $50 Plan with 10GB, $55 Plan with 12GB, $60 Plan with 14GB and $75 Plan with 16GB for new activations and upgrades only (all regions except QC)
- Promo on $65 Plan with 15GB Data (13GB + 2GB Data Bonus) (MB/SK only)
- Minimum of $100 off a new device when you trade in your old one
- 500MB Bonus Data on the $28+ Prepaid plans OR 250MB on the $25 Prepaid Plan OR 100MB Bonus Data on the $15 Prepaid Plans with AutoPay option
