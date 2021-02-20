Rogue class returns in Diablo IV, Diablo II remaster coming this year

Blizzard Entertainment’s annual ‘BlizzCon‘ gaming convention went virtual this year, with the opening keynote kicking off the online event on February 19th.
The keynote touched on several titles, but Diablo fans got the most love. For one, Blizzard showed a new trailer for Diablo IV that revealed the return of the rogue class.
Kotaku notes that the bow-wielding rogue was last seen at the end of the first game, although iterations of the class appeared in later titles.
In Diablo IV, the rogue looks to be fairly customizable, offering various combat options like taking down enemies with a bow and arrow or getting up-close and personal with daggers. The trailer showed off dash moves, a frozen arrow attack and more. All in all, rogue looks like a fun class to play.
Unfortunately, Diablo IV is likely still a ways off — Blizzard said the game wouldn’t launch this year.
In the meantime, fans can enjoy Diablo II Resurrected, an HD remaster of the popular second installment in the series. It’s set to arrive later this year on PC, Switch, PS4, PS5 and Xbox Series X and S. Plus, the game will offer cross-progression between console and PC.
If Diablo isn’t your thing, the opening BlizzCon keynote included a few other exciting announcements. For World of Warcraft Classic players, Blizzard announced that ‘Burning Crusade’ would get the ‘Classic’ treatment. The company didn’t share a launch date beyond a vague “2021.”
As for the main game, the Shadowlands expansion will get a new chapter called ‘Chains of Domination.’
Finally, Blizzard announced an anthology called Blizzard Arcade Collection with games developed by the company in the mid-1990s. The titles include The Lost Vikings, Blackthorne and Rock n’ Roll Racing. The collection is available now on PC, PS4, Switch and Xbox One.
Image credit: Blizzard
