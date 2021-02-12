Samsung’s latest flagship series, the Galaxy S21, S21+ and S21 Ultra, launched on January 29th.
These top-of-the-line handsets come in various colours and feature up to 16GB of RAM (for the S21 Ultra).
I didn’t buy any device in the S21 series, but if I were looking for a new smartphone, I’d definitely go for the S21 Ultra because it features the best camera functionality — 10x optical zoom is just so hard to beat.
Did you end up purchasing an S21 series handset? If so, did you buy the S21, S21+ or S21 Ultra? Let us know in the comments below.
