Nintendo running digital Switch game sale on Bandai Namco games and more

Nintendo is running a digital Switch game sale on Bandai Namco titles and several other games.
Redditor ‘lbabinz’ put together a handy list of all the discounted titles. We’ve picked out a few highlights you can see below:
- A Fold Apart – $12.49 (50 percent off)
- Axiom Verge – $13.39 (50 percent off)
- Bastion – $3.39 (80 percent off)
- Dragon Ball FighterZ – $12.79 (84 percent off)
- Hades – $25.19 (20 percent off)
- Jotun: Valhalla Edition – $4.24 (75 percent off)
- Katamari Damacy Reroll – $13.19 (67 percent off)
- Lovers In a Dangerous Spacetime – $8.49 (50 percent off)
- Ni No Kuni: Wrath of the White Witch – $16.24 (75 percent off)
- Spiritfarer – $25.49 (25 percent off)
There are quite a few games on the list, some with discounts as big as 90 percent off. You can check out the whole list on Reddit.
Image credit: Supergiant Games
Source: Lbabinz
