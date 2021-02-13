PREVIOUS|
Deals

Nintendo running digital Switch game sale on Bandai Namco games and more

Some games are up to 90 percent off

Feb 13, 2021

9:31 AM EST

0 comments

Nintendo is running a digital Switch game sale on Bandai Namco titles and several other games.

Redditor ‘lbabinz’ put together a handy list of all the discounted titles. We’ve picked out a few highlights you can see below:

There are quite a few games on the list, some with discounts as big as 90 percent off. You can check out the whole list on Reddit.

Image credit: Supergiant Games

Source: Lbabinz

