Amazon Prime Video has announced a $1.25 million CAD commitment to support the Canadian BIPOC TV and film production creative community by donating to the Solidarity Fund, the Indigenous Development Program, and a new pitch program that offers 10 grants of $10,000 (CAD) to Black, Indigenous, and Persons of Colour.
The 10 grants will go to 10 selected diverse creators.
Amazon Prime Video is also partnering with Indigenous Screen Office (ISO) and will support the BIPOC creative community that is facing hardship with the COVID-19 crisis.
Prime Video’s donation will support Black, Indigenous, and People of Colour as the industry tries to recover from the damage of COVID-19.
Further, Prime Video and the ISO’s pitch program will award diverse creators who will have the opportunity to pitch their scripted or unscripted projects to Amazon Studios.
The ISO will work with the Black Screen Office on the pitch program and engage several BIPOC-led groups and organizations on outreach.
“As Prime Video continues its investment inÂ Canada,Â we’re committed to supporting the creative community and the industry. We are proud to work with the Indigenous Screen Office and support diverse and marginalized content creators in the TV and Film sector disproportionately affected by the COVID-19 crisis,” saidÂ Magda Grace, the head of Prime Video Canada, in the press release.
The portal for submissions opens on February 9th, and the deadline is March 5th at 8pm ET.Â
Source: Amazon Prime Video
