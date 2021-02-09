This Psyduck necklace is real pretty

U-Treasure, a Japanese jewellery retailer, is releasing a limited edition Psyduck necklace as part of their Pokémon collection.
【ポケモン】
新作のネックレスが
本日(2/8)、12時から予約開始！
不思議な力を秘めていて、いつも頭痛に悩まされているコダックをモチーフにしたネックレスが新登場✨
“コダック”のカラーに合わせたシトリンもポイント。
◆予約はこちらからhttps://t.co/yv6LyL6ao2
＜予約期間 2/8～3/9＞ pic.twitter.com/iRjmo1NYyE
— U-TREASURE（ユートレジャー）公式 (@u_treasure_pr) February 8, 2021
The necklace comes in three types of gold, yellow, rose and white and comes with a Pokéball inspired clasp. This is a limited edition Psyduck and is only available from February 8th until March 9th.
The most affordable one costs ¥15,400 ($186.48 CAD), and the most expensive one is ¥110,000 ($1,332 CAD).
Unfortunately, if you live in Canada, this won’t be shipped naturally, but if you use the WorldShopping service, it seems like it will get shipped here through that.
Source: UTreasure
