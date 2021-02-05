SyrupCast 231: Samsung Galaxy S21, Lenovo X1 Fold and Apple Fitness+

This week on the SyrupCast, Patrick O’Rourke and Brad Bennett are joined by Jon Lamont to discuss several of the stories they’ve been working on lately.
Jon is in the process of writing his Samsung Galaxy S21 review, so the crew takes a closer look at the company’s baseline flagship. Patrick also talks about his recently published Galaxy S21 Ultra review and how surprised he is that 10x optical camera zoom is actually incredibly useful.
After that, the squad discusses the odd, but still somewhat awesome Lenovo X1 Fold laptop. Finally, the team gets into Apple Fitness+ and the advantages the tech giant’s fitness subscription service offers over some of its main competitors.
