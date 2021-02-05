PREVIOUS
SyrupCast

SyrupCast 231: Samsung Galaxy S21, Lenovo X1 Fold and Apple Fitness+

"Pumpin iron and pumpin stocks"

Feb 5, 2021

5:58 PM EST

0 comments

This week on the SyrupCast, Patrick O’Rourke and Brad Bennett are joined by Jon Lamont to discuss several of the stories they’ve been working on lately.

Jon is in the process of writing his Samsung Galaxy S21 review, so the crew takes a closer look at the company’s baseline flagship. Patrick also talks about his recently published Galaxy S21 Ultra review and how surprised he is that 10x optical camera zoom is actually incredibly useful.

After that, the squad discusses the odd, but still somewhat awesome Lenovo X1 Fold laptop. Finally, the team gets into Apple Fitness+ and the advantages the tech giant’s fitness subscription service offers over some of its main competitors.

Subscribe on Apple Podcasts

Subscribe on Spotify

Direct download link

Related Articles

News

Jan 25, 2021

11:32 AM EST

Apple launches ‘Time to Walk’ feature for Apple Watch and Fitness+

SyrupCast

Jan 22, 2021

5:10 PM EST

SyrupCast 230: Navdeep Bains steps down, the Netflix Tax and Starlinkâ€™s Canadian beta

News

Dec 8, 2020

1:57 PM EST

Apple’s Fitness+ subscription service launches December 14

Features

Feb 3, 2021

11:54 AM EST

Apple’s ‘Time to Walk’ is a great entry to Fitness+

Comments