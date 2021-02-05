Latest Chrome update fixes actively exploited security vulnerability

Google Chrome users will want to update their browser to the latest version as soon as possible.
Google is rolling out Chrome version 88.0.4324.150 now with a fix for a security vulnerability on Windows, Mac and Linux. The company says attackers were actively exploiting the vulnerability.
For now, Google isn’t providing specific details about the ‘CVE-2021-21148’ vulnerability. Instead, the company will restrict access to bug details “until a majority of users are updated with a fix.”
However, ZDNet reports that Google learned about the bug on January 24th, a day before Google’s Threat Analysis Group publicly disclosed a hacking campaign that seems to have relied in part on an unpatched vulnerability in Chrome. Government-backed hackers based in North Korea reportedly created a blog to lure targets and then infected their computers.
Although it isn’t yet clear which bug Google is patching in Chrome, users should update quickly to ensure they’re protected. Google Chrome updates usually happen automatically, but you can force the browser to check for an update by clicking the three-dot menu button in the top-right corner > Clicking ‘About Google Chrome’ > Checking the version number.
On that page, Chrome will show the progress of downloading any available updates and will provide a ‘Relaunch’ button when the update is ready. Alternatively, it’ll show if the browser is already up to date.
Source: Google Chrome Via: The Verge, ZDNet
Comments