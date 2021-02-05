PREVIOUS|
Xbox executive wants Tesla to make a real-life Halo Warthog

It's amazing how much time Musk spends on Twitter

Feb 5, 2021

1:01 PM EST

Elon Musk in a Warthog

Xbox’s general manager of marketing, Aaron Greenberg, wants Tesla CEO and professional Twitter shitposter, Elon Musk, to create a real-life version of the Halo series’ iconic Warthog.

In a Twitter interaction that can best be described as ‘media bait’ (hey, it worked, because I wrote this story), Greenberg responds to a tweet from Musk where the CEO says the only console game he has ever played was “Halo,” suggested that a “Tesla x Halo” should happen.

As cool as a real-life Warthog could be, the vehicle is difficult enough to drive in the Halo video game series. I imagine a real-life Warthog that handles like its in-game counterpart would be a crash waiting to happen.

Further, in some ways, Tesla’s Cybertruck already looks like the Halo series’ warthog at least partially inspired it. It’s also worth noting that there have been several real-life Warthog designs created by fans over the years, including this one created by Bryant Havercamp.

In other Tesla related news, the tech giant recently revealed a Model S and X redesign that features a yoke-style steering wheel.

Source: @aarongreenberg Via: GameInformer

