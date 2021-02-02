Since several Canadian carriers are offering deals for the Lunar New Year, it may be difficult to keep track of them.
With that in mind, MobileSyrup has rounded up all of the major Lunar New Year deals offered by Canadian carriers below. We will update the post as more carriers release their deals.
Fido
Rogersâ€™ flanker brand Fido is offering a $50/10GB plan when customers bring their own device or activate on financing. If customers prefer to choose a different plan, they can get 4GB of bonus data on any Data, Talk and Text plans.
Additionally, customers can get a $143 bill credit for new activations with select Data, Talk and Text plans with the Fido Payment Program. Fido will also waive the $45 setup service fee, totalling $188 in savings.
You can learn more about the offers here.
Virgin Mobile
Bell-owned flanker brand Virgin Mobile is offering a $50/10GB BYOD (bring your own device) plan. The carrier is also offering several other plans: $45/6GB, $55/12GB, $60/14GB and $75/16GB.
The plans all include unlimited Canada-wide talk and text along with 1,000 long-distance minutes to select countries.
More information about the deals can be found here.
Koodo
Telusâ€™ flanker brand Koodo is offering a $50/10GB plan for the Lunar New Year. The offer is available for new customers bringing their own device or activating on select phones with Tab. Itâ€™s worth noting that the deal isnâ€™t available in Quebec.
Koodo is also offering 888 long distance minutes, which includes calls made from Canada to China (excluding Macau), Hong Kong, Japan, South Korea, Malaysia and Singapore.
More information about the deal can be found here.
Chatr
Rogersâ€™ flanker brand Chatr is offering 2GB of bonus data every month for eight months. The offer is available with new activations on Talk, Text and Data plans that cost at least $35 per month. The deal is available until February 22nd.
Itâ€™s worth noting that unused data does not roll over into the next month and that data usage is rounded up to the next full KB.
You can learn more about Chatrâ€™s deal here.
Lucky Mobile
Bellâ€™s flanker brand Lucky Mobile is also offering 2GB of bonus data every month for up to eight months on select plans. The deal offers up to 16GB of bonus data with a new activation on a plan that costs at least $35 per month.
Itâ€™s worth noting that a SIM card must be activated to redeem the offer and a one-time $10 SIM card charge applies. The offer is available until February 28th.
More information about the offer can be found here.
Public Mobile
Telusâ€™ flanker brand Public Mobile is offering 1GB of bonus data every month for eight months. The carrierâ€™s also offering 500 China, Hong Kong, Taiwan and Macau long distance minutes on select plans.
To get the offer, customers have to submit their email on the Public Mobile website by February 21st and activate it with the promo code and the same email address by March 7th.
You can learn more about the offer here.
