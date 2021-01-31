Best Buyâ€™s latest deals include noise-cancelling headphones and smart TVs for up to 35 percent off

With all the travelling thatâ€™s bound to happen once the world opens back up, a good pair of wireless, noise-cancelling headphones is going to be a must-have piece of gear. And until February 4th, you can get Sonyâ€™s top-rated WH-1000XM3 over-ear cans for $50 off.
Check them out below, along with a slew of other great discounts from Best Buy Canada this week.
Home theatre
Samsung 65″ 4K UHD HDR LED Tizen Smart TV for $899.99 (save $50)
Toshiba 55″ 4K UHD HDR LED Smart TV – Fire TV Edition for $449.99 (save $250)
LG 55″ 4K UHD HDR OLED webOS Smart TV for $1,899.99 (save $100)
TCL 5-Series 50″ 4K UHD HDR QLED Roku OS Smart TV for $449.99 (save $80)
Mission LX-5 200-Watt 3-Way Tower Speaker for $499.99 (save $500)
TCL Alto 6+ 2.1 Channel Sound Bar with Wireless Subwoofer for $159.99 (save $20)
Sony HT-Z9F 400-Watt 3.1 Channel Dolby Atmos Sound Bar with Wireless Subwoofer for $699.99 (save $200, plus an additional $200 when purchased with select Sony TVs)
Google Chromecast with Google TV for $64.99 (save $5)
Wireless headphones, earbuds, and speakers
Sony Over-Ear Noise Cancelling Headphones for $299.99 (save $50)
Sony In-Ear Noise Cancelling Truly Wireless Headphones for $149.99 (save $80)
Ultimate Ears MEGABOOM 3 Waterproof Bluetooth Wireless Speaker for $199.99 (save $50)
Laptops and tablets
HP 15.6″ Intel Core i3 256GB Laptop for $549.99 (save $150)
Asus C523 15.6″ Chromebook for $299.99 (save $100)
Lenovo Smart Tab M8 8″ 32GB Tablet w/ MediaTek Helio A22 4-Core Processor for $129.99 (save $40)
Desktop PCs and accessories
Acer Nitro 50 Gaming PC for $1,149.99 (save $250)
Samsung 27″ FHD 60Hz 4ms GTG Curved VA LED FreeSync Gaming Monitor for $199.99 (save $30)
Storage and memory
Seagate Backup Plus 10TB Desktop External Hard Drive for $219.99 (save $55)
Smart home
Arlo Essential Spotlight Wire-Free Indoor/Outdoor 1080p Security Camera for $139.99 (save $30)
Nanoleaf Shapes Hexagon Light Panels for $229.99 (save $50)
Nanoleaf Shapes Hexagon Light Panel Expansion Kit for $89.99 (save $10)
Netgear AC1200 Wi-Fi 5 Range Extender Essentials Edition for $49.99 (save $30)
Tineco Pure One S11 Tango Cordless Smart Hardfloor Stick Vacuum for $449.99 (save $150)
MobileSyrup utilizes affiliate partnerships and publishes sponsored posts. These partnerships do not influence our editorial content, though MobileSyrup may earn a commission on purchases made via these links.
