News

Chrome now hides web notifications when you’re sharing your screen

The feature is rolling out now and should be available to all users within the next few days

Jan 26, 2021

4:56 PM EST

Google Chrome will now automatically hide web pop-up notifications when you’re sharing your screen during a meeting.

The search giant says that this includes notifications from Google Chat, email notifications and other third party websites.

“When you’re done sharing your screen, all muted notifications will be automatically displayed. Note that notifications are already muted when sharing a tab in Google Meet,” Google outlined in a blog post.

Google says that since there has been a dramatic shift in how we work amid the COVID-19 pandemic, many people are relying on screen sharing tools. It notes that this feature aims to reduce distractions and prevent personal information from accidentally being displayed while sharing your screen.

Now when you share your screen, the notification content will be hidden. You can select a ‘Show All’ button to display content for the current notification and future ones.

The feature is rolling out now and should be available to all users within the next few days.

Source: Google 

