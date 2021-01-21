Contest: Win a Bell Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5G!

The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5G is a foldable Android-powered smartphone, and we have one to give away in our latest contest, courtesy of Bell.
This 5G-capable device features a 1.1-inch LCD screen on the front with a 6.7-inch display 2,636 x 1,080-pixel resolution when flipped open. It’s powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 865+ processor, 3,300mAh battery, 8GB RAM, 256GB internal storage, Android 10, a 10-megapixel front-facing camera and a 12-megapixel ultra-wide shooter.
To enter the contest, do one of the following: follow us and retweet the contest on Twitter (@mobilesyrup), follow us on Instagram (@mobilesyrup), ‘like’ us on Facebook (Facebook.com/MobileSyrup) or subscribe to our YouTube channel.
All current MobileSyrup Twitter, Facebook, YouTube followers are automatically entered in the contest.
This contest ends on January 31st, and the winner will be announced shortly after.
Comments