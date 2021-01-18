Samsung is already slashing the Galaxy S20 series’ price in Canada

It hasn’t even been a full week since the Galaxy S21 series’ reveal and Samsung is already discounting the cost of its S20 series, including the already more affordable S20 FE.
At the Samsung Experience Store, you can grab the Galaxy S20 FE, S20+ and S20 Ultra at a lower price — currently, the base S20 is out of stock. It’s unclear how long this sale will last, but this may be the phones’ regular cost until they’re moved out of circulation.
The S20 FE costs $764.99 but is regularly $949.99. It’s worth noting that this probably should have been the cost of the S20 in the first place, considering the device’s price in the United States.
The S20+ is priced at $1,349.99, saving consumers $230 as the device’s original cost is $1,579.
Lastly, the S20 Ultra now costs $1,549 but was originally $1,849.
These lower prices are closer to the recently revealed S21+ and S21 Ultra. The S21+ is now $1,399, and the S21 Ultra costs $1,649.99.
Source: Samsung Canada
Comments