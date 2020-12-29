Apple has launched a new mentorship program aimed at first-generation college first-year and second-year students majoring in finance, economics, and accounting.
Launch@Apple, includes support from Apple employees with the possibility of job shadowing and paid internships. Furthermore, the program matches students one-on-one with Apple mentors so that they can provide resources for learning and future opportunities.
Friends, if you are or know a first generation college student (freshman or sophomore) majoring in finance, economics, or accounting, please have them apply for Launch@Apple! pic.twitter.com/qCZXAjHxH6
— Logan Kilpatrick (@OfficialLoganK) December 22, 2020
First-generation college students are those whose parents or legal guardians have not obtained a college degree. The Launch program starts in early 2021 with applications opening now.
Applicants need to send an email to launch@apple.com by Friday, January 8th, 2021 to participate. The email needs to feature the following information:
Seeing as number 13 on the list says “If you are not a U.S. citizen,” it’s fair to say that Launch is taking students from all around the world, though how many actually get in remains to be seen.
Source: macrumors, MyHealthyApple
