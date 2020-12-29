PREVIOUS
News

Apple quietly launches mentorship program for first-generation college students

You have to be in your first or second year of college

Dec 29, 2020

2:12 PM EST

0 comments

Apple has launched a new mentorship program aimed at first-generation college first-year and second-year students majoring in finance, economics, and accounting.

Launch@Apple, includes support from Apple employees with the possibility of job shadowing and paid internships. Furthermore, the program matches students one-on-one with Apple mentors so that they can provide resources for learning and future opportunities.

First-generation college students are those whose parents or legal guardians have not obtained a college degree. The Launch program starts in early 2021 with applications opening now.

Applicants need to send an email to launch@apple.com by Friday, January 8th, 2021 to participate. The email needs to feature the following information:

Seeing as number 13 on the list says “If you are not a U.S. citizen,” it’s fair to say that Launch is taking students from all around the world, though how many actually get in remains to be seen.

To find out more about the program, click here.

Source: macrumors, MyHealthyApple

Related Articles

Resources

Jul 21, 2020

9:36 AM EDT

OnePlus Nord event kicking off now, here’s how to watch

News

Jul 5, 2019

6:00 AM EDT

Motorola Moto Z4 launches exclusively with Videotron

News

Dec 28, 2020

11:50 AM EST

Apple will reportedly launch 12.9-inch iPad Pro with Mini LED display in Q1 2021

News

Dec 28, 2020

10:46 AM EST

Tesla closing in on Tidal support, Apple and Amazon Music to follow

Comments