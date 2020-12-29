PREVIOUS|
Select Nintendo Switch games are $20 off on Amazon right now

Luigi's Mansion 3, The Legend of Zelda: Links Awakening, Super Mario Maker 2 and more are currently on sale

Dec 29, 2020

If you’re looking to buy first-party Nintendo games at a discount, you’re in luck because Amazon is holding a pretty decent first-party Switch game sale.

It should be noted that we very rarely see games developed by Nintendo go on sale. However, this slate of Switch games has dropped down to these prices a few times in 2020.

The games on sale are listed below:

