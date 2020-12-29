Apple’s 2021 AirPods Pro rumoured to come in two sizes

In 2021 Apple is expected to launch the second-generation of its high-end AirPods Pro wireless earbuds.
New alleged images of the upcoming wireless earbuds’ internal hardware indicate that the next generation of AirPods Pro will release in two different sizes. This leak was shared by Mr-white and first reported by MacRumors.
New AirPods Pro Mabey Two Sizes Still W2 Chips 🤨 pic.twitter.com/R5MpzUrUlg
— Mr·white (@laobaiTD) December 29, 2020
Previous rumours from Bloomberg indicated that the second-generation AirPods Pro’s would feature a more compact design, removing the short stem from the buds’ bottom. This means that the second-gen AirPods Pro could sport a more rounded shape, similar to Samsung’s earbuds. However, reports indicate that Apple is struggling to eliminate the stem.
Mr-White says the new AirPods Pro will still sport a W2 chip, but further details are unclear. The AirPods Pro’s currently feature Apple’s H2 chip, the successor to the W1, so this might be what the leaker is referring to.
It’s worth noting that this is only a rumour, so it should be looked at with an air of skepticism. MacRumors indicates that Mr-white has shared accurate Apple leaks in the past, but they’re not always an accurate source of leaks.
