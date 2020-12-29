Toronto Smartphone film festival returns in 2021

The Toronto Smartphone Film Festival is running in 2021 with the new title ‘TSFF 2021 Reimagined.’
The show will start taking submissions on January 1st through the website Film Freeway. Most of the festival’s rules and guidelines can be found there as well for anyone interested in participating.
The Toronto Smartphone Film Festival is Canada’s largest smartphone-based film festival and has been running for nine years. The show was delayed earlier in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
If you submit your film before January 17th, there is no fee. If you send in your film between January 18th to April 4th, you may incur a $10-$20 fee depending on how late in the year your submission is.
So far, there’s no news regarding how the company plans to run the festival or if it will be online or not.
MobileSyrup has reached out for more information.
