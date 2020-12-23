While I was skeptical it could be done, Asobo Studios has made the new Flight Simulator even better with virtual reality support.
The latest free update for the title adds support for Microsoft Mixed Reality headsets, the Valve Index, HTC Vive, Oculus Rift and even the Oculus Quest if you use a link cable to connect it to your PC.
While I haven’t been able to spend that much time with Flight Simulator in VR, I did take it for an incredibly brief spin, and being able to peer out the windows of your plane while you fly and look around or down at the controls, is pretty immersive.
That said, unless you’re a hardcore Flight Simulator fan and know exactly where each control is on your setup, you need to take off the headset to see the buttons, which can get annoying. After the holiday break, I’ll have more in-depth coverage and hands-on time with Flight Simulator in VR.
If you have all the gear to run VR Flight Simulator, you can start playing now. I’d also suggest checking out this FAQ in the game’s forums because it’s very helpful for getting everything running properly.
Beyond the VR update, Asobo added more snow and ice effects, making winter flying in the northern hemisphere a bit more intense.
In a recent blog post, the company also mentions that the game is coming to consoles in the summer of 2021 and shared a trailer of Flight Simulator running on an Xbox Series X.
Source: Xbox, Flight Simulator
