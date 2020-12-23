PREVIOUS|
Staples’ Boxing Week sale starts December 25

Staples Boxing Week sales are available from December 25th at 12am ET until December 29th

Staples has just taken the gift wrapping off its Boxing Week sale, revealing all of the upcoming deals the retailer plans to offer.

Below are some of the notable deals:

  • 2TB Backup Plus Slim Portale Drive: now $69.99, was $117.99
  • Beats Solo Pro Wireless Noise-cancelling on-ear headphones: now $249.99, was $379.99
  • Sesh True Wireless Bluetooth Earbuds: now $39.99, was $69.99
  • WonderBoom II Bluetooth Speakers: now $79.99, was $129.99
  • Fitbit Sense: now $359.99, was $429.99
  • Galaxy Wireless Buds+: now $119.99, was $199.99
  • Nest Hub Max: now $239.99, was $299.99
  • Galaxy Watch Active 2: now $299.99, was $369.99
  • Surface Pro 7: now $999.99, was $1199.99

Check out Staples’ full Boxing Week flyer here.

