Staples’ Boxing Week sale starts December 25

Staples has just taken the gift wrapping off its Boxing Week sale, revealing all of the upcoming deals the retailer plans to offer.
Staples’ Boxing Week sales are available from December 25th at 12am ET to December 29th.
Below are some of the notable deals:
- 2TB Backup Plus Slim Portale Drive: now $69.99, was $117.99
- Beats Solo Pro Wireless Noise-cancelling on-ear headphones: now $249.99, was $379.99
- Sesh True Wireless Bluetooth Earbuds: now $39.99, was $69.99
- WonderBoom II Bluetooth Speakers: now $79.99, was $129.99
- Fitbit Sense: now $359.99, was $429.99
- Galaxy Wireless Buds+: now $119.99, was $199.99
- Nest Hub Max: now $239.99, was $299.99
- Galaxy Watch Active 2: now $299.99, was $369.99
- Surface Pro 7: now $999.99, was $1199.99
Check out Staples’ full Boxing Week flyer here.
