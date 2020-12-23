Amazon Canada running sale on Beats headphones, select models up to 48% off

Amazon Canada is running a sale on select Beats headphones and earbuds. There are some steep discounts here, with some models as much as 48 percent off.
Check out all of the deals below:
- Beats Solo Pro wireless headphones — $279.99 (26% off)
- Beats Studio3 wireless headphones — $229.99 (42% off)
- Beats Solo3 wireless headphones — $129.99 (48% off)
- Beats Ep wired headphones — $89.94 (31% off)
- Powerbeats Pro wireless earphones — $269.99 (18% off)
- Powerbeats wireless earphones — $169.99 (15% off)
- Beats Pill — $199.99 (6% off)
If you’re not a fan of over-ear headphones and you don’t like Beats’ wireless earbud options, Amazon also has the Apple AirPods Pro on sale for 20% off ($263.99).
