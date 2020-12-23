PREVIOUS|
News

Amazon Canada running sale on Beats headphones, select models up to 48% off

Along with the Beats headphones, some Beats Earbuds and the Apple AirPods are on sale too

Dec 23, 2020

2:02 PM EST

0 comments

Beats Studio 3 headphones

Amazon Canada is running a sale on select Beats headphones and earbuds. There are some steep discounts here, with some models as much as 48 percent off.

Check out all of the deals below:

If you’re not a fan of over-ear headphones and you don’t like Beats’ wireless earbud options, Amazon also has the Apple AirPods Pro on sale for 20% off ($263.99).

MobileSyrup utilizes affiliate partnerships and publishes sponsored posts. These partnerships do not influence our editorial content, though MobileSyrup may earn a commission on purchases made via these links.

Source: Amazon Canada

Related Articles

News

Dec 1, 2020

7:03 PM EST

Apple Powerbeats Pro on sale for $230 at multiple retailers

News

Nov 20, 2020

11:57 AM EST

Xbox holding huge game sale for Black Friday

News

Dec 22, 2020

1:44 PM EST

Amazon Canada’s Boxing Week sale kicks off December 24

News

Dec 17, 2020

9:10 PM EST

Epic Games Store kicks off holiday sale with bonus coupon codes

Comments