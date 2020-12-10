Xbox sale offers discounts on new games like NHL 21 and Watch Dogs: Legion

In celebration of The Game Awards, Microsoft is running a three-day Xbox game sale.
The promotion discounts notable games like Watch Dogs: Legion, Crash Bandicoot 4: It’s About Time, Star Wars Squadrons and more. This sale ends on December 13th.
Here’s a list of some of the games on sale below in Canadian pricing:
- NHL 21: now $39.99, was $79.99
- Star Wars: Squadrons: now $32.99, was $54.99
- Marvel’s Avengers: now $39.99, was $79.99
- NBA 2K21: now $39.99, $79.99
- Watch Dogs: Legion: now $54.59, was $79.99
- Borderlands 3: now $26.39, was $79.99
- Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1 + 2 – Digital Deluxe Edition: now $48.99, was $69.99
- UFC 4: now $39.99, was $79.99
- Doom Eternal Deluxe Edition: now $39.59, was $119.99
- Control: now $29.99, was $39.99
There are several more games available, including Remnant From the Ashes: Complete Edition, Tropico 6 and Mortal Shell.
Source: Microsoft Store
