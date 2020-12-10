PREVIOUS|
Xbox sale offers discounts on new games like NHL 21 and Watch Dogs: Legion

The sale ends in three days

Dec 10, 2020

2:55 PM EST

Xbox Series X

In celebration of The Game Awards, Microsoft is running a three-day Xbox game sale.

The promotion discounts notable games like Watch Dogs: LegionCrash Bandicoot 4: It’s About Time, Star Wars Squadrons and more. This sale ends on December 13th.

Here’s a list of some of the games on sale below in Canadian pricing:

There are several more games available, including Remnant From the Ashes: Complete Edition, Tropico 6 and Mortal Shell.

Source: Microsoft Store 

