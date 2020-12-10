Red Bull AdrenaLAN moves online starting December 19

Due to COVID-19, Red Bull AdrenaLAN will move online. Starting on December 19th to 20th, the free-to-enter Canadian tournaments offer a prize pool of more than $30,000 CAD.
Additionally, the event offers world premieres and unique performances that will be live-streamed across multiple channels.
Here’s the 2020 programming for the event:
Open Canadian Tournaments for Valorant, League of Legends and Street Fighter V with a prize pool of more than $25,000. You can register for the tournament here.
There’s also a FallMania Fall Guys tournament put on by Red Bull athlete GrandPooBear for a prize of $5,000. The lineup of streamers taking part in this competition will be all Canadian.
Furthermore, there’s the Toronto Ultra Battle Royale presented by Bell, which will allow participants to compete against the Pro Call of Duty Warzone team Toronto Ultra. There will be three private lobbies with 38 teams in each. They will be rewarded cash bounties for eliminating Ultra players and get $1,000 for getting a victory. You’ll be able to see this tournament at Twitch.tv/Bell_Canada.
Additionally, Scuf Gaming and Toronto Ultra will host a Call of Duty: Black Ops tournament with a $5,000 USD ($6,370 CAD) prize. The tournament will feature 4v4 teams and consist of the three game modes: Search and Destroy, Hardpoint and Control.
Red Bull AdrenaLAN will take its Indie Game showcases online as well. Alongside this broadcast, Red Bull AdrenaLAN will celebrate the music community who have used streaming to share their music with guests like Hedspin, HustleGRL, Living Room and Skratch Bastid.
Red Bull AdrenaLAN
