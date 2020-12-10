PREVIOUS|
Two Mandalorian spinoffs are coming to Disney+: Rangers of the New Republic and Ahoska

Rosario Dawson will play Ahsoka Tano in Star Wars: Ahoska

Dec 10, 2020

7:17 PM EST

Lucasfilm has announced two new Star Wars TV shows are coming to Disney+: Star Wars Rangers of the New Republic and Star Wars: Ahoska.

Though details remain scarce, both shows are set to be spinoffs of The Mandalorian, which is currently in its second season.

Disney says that both new Star Wars shows will crossover with future seasons of The Mandalorian. The company has also confirmed that Rosario Dawson will reprise her role as the live-action Ahsoka Tano in Star Wars: Ahoska.

It’s unclear when either Rangers of The New Republic or Ahoska are set to launch, but Disney hinted that “the next chapter” would debut during the 2021 holiday season.

Along with the above two new Star Wars TV shows Disney also announced Star Wars: Andor, Obi-Wan Kenobi, Star Wars: Lando, The Acolyte, a Clone Wars spin-off called The Bad Batch and an anime anthology called Star Wars: Visions.

Source: @Disney

