Ontario government makes sale of alcohol with takeout, delivery orders permanent

The Ontario government has made the sale of alcohol with food takeout and delivery orders permanent.
The government has stated that this move aims to support restaurants that have been affected by the pandemic and will help them rebuild and recover.
“We’re building on the actions we took early in the pandemic to support local restaurants, bars and other businesses by providing permanent help to workers and small businesses as they face these ongoing challenges,” said Ontario’s Attorney General Doug Downey, in a statement.
Ontario previously approved some of these changes on a temporary basis during the start of the pandemic, and is now permanently allowing licensed restaurants and bars to include alcohol with food as part of a delivery or takeout order.
In October, the government had confirmed that it was working to introduce legislation that would make these changes permanent.
Third-party delivery services that are delivering from licensed restaurants and bars must have a delivery license.
In addition, there will be reduced minimum pricing of spirits consumed on-site, to align with the reduced pricing introduced in March for takeout and delivery orders. The government will also allow the Alcohol and Gaming Commission of Ontario to set the length of time for temporary patio extensions.
This news comes as the LCBO was asked by the provincial government to halt its partnership with SkipTheDishes to show support for restaurants.
SkipTheDishes planned to start on-demand delivery to customers starting with 15 stores in Toronto. Customers would have been able to order wine, beer and spirits from their local stores.
However, the partnership was met with backlash from restaurants that are partly relying on the sale of alcohol through takeout and delivery to pay their bills, after which the government intervened.
Source: Government of Ontario
Comments