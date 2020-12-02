TikTok reportedly experimenting with longer three-minute videos

TikTok is reportedly going to start letting users record videos up to three minutes in length, according to social media consultant Matt Navarra.
Navarra tweeted a screenshot of the new option, which indicates that some people are getting early access to the new feature.
😮 TikTok is rolling out ability to upload longer videos of up to 3 minutes long 🤳🏻 pic.twitter.com/9ifs7s7Uh3
— Matt Navarra (@MattNavarra) December 2, 2020
TikTok users are currently able to record videos that are up to a minute long, which has turned out to be the perfect length for the platform to achieve its success, as users have become accustomed to scrolling through short videos.
Considering that three minutes is quite a bit more time, this opens up TikTok to a whole new variety of options for videos, such as longer makeup tutorials and trailers.
As someone who uses TikTok pretty much every day, I find myself flipping through a video if it’s too long and no longer captures my attention, so I’m not sure TikTok needs longer videos.
Some users who have started to see three-minute videos have already started to share their frustration with the new feature on Twitter, indicating that it may not be a welcome change.
Since short and quick videos have defined TikTok, it’ll be interesting to see how the platform changes once creators can start uploading longer videos.
Source: @MattNavarra
Comments