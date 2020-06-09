Rogers donating phones with free plans to women’s shelters across Canada

Rogers is providing phones with free voice and data plans to help women in vulnerable situations across Canada amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
The national carrier is partnering with women’s shelters in Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, New Brunswick, Nova Scotia, Prince Edward Island and Newfoundland. Rogers says that the pandemic has revealed urgent needs among Canada’s at-risk communities, including women and children who may be at home with an abusive family member.
Rogers is providing the complimentary devices with six months of free voice and data plans to 13 women’s shelters across the provinces.
“Whether calling emergency services, accessing support, or staying in touch with loved ones, the donations are aimed at helping vulnerable women with their immediate and crisis needs,” said Matt MacLellan, the president of the Atlantic region of Rogers, in a press release.
The carrier is also partnering with the Halifax and Calgary chapters of Big Brothers Big Sisters to provide phones with six months of free service to ensure families have the digital tools they need. Rogers’ flanker brand, Fido, is offering the Halifax, Calgary, Edmonton and Winnipeg chapters of Pflag tablets and free wireless data to enable peer-to-peer support.
Rogers recently launched a similar initiative in British Columbia in May to aid women in vulnerable situations.
Source: Rogers
Update 09/06/20 10:10am: The article was updated to include the donations to women’s shelters in Alberta, Saskatchewan and Manitoba.
Comments