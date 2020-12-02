PREVIOUS|
EB Games Canada to sell PlayStation 5 bundles online on December 3

The same day that Walmart Canada is resupplying the console

Dec 2, 2020

2:03 PM EST

EB Games Canada has confirmed that it will have PlayStation 5 units for sale on its website on Thursday, December 3rd at 11am ET.

This is the same day and time that Walmart Canada will be selling the PS5 on its website.

Per Twitter user Lbabinz (@Lbabinz), some customers have been notified by EB Games of the restock via email.

However, it should be noted that EB Games will only be selling PS5 bundles, not the console on its own. Specifically, you’ll be able to get the standard PS5 with a second DualSense controller for $719.98 and the PS5 Digital Edition for $589.98 with an additional gamepad.

While this doesn’t cost you anything more than buying a console and additional DualSense individually, it is important to keep in mind if you don’t want a second controller.

