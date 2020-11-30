PREVIOUS|
The Alto Collection is now available on Nintendo Switch

Nov 30, 2020

7:57 AM EST

The Alto Collection

Over the weekend, Canadian co-developed The Alto Collection became available for purchase on the Nintendo Switch.

Pre-orders for the game collection went live on November 20th, but now it is fully available to buy and download.

The Alto Collection features two endless runner titles, Alto’s Adventure and Alto’s Odyssey. Both games were popular titles on mobile, with excellent mechanics and a beautiful design.

As part of a launch promotion, The Alto Collection is available for $9.44 instead of the regular $12.59. It’s not clear how long the sale will run for.

If you’re interested in getting The Alto Collection on Switch, you can learn more about it here. If you’re interested in the game on another platform, it’s also available for PC, Xbox One, PlayStation 4, iOS and Android.

