Google adds new smart home scheduling options

The latest Google Assistant update adds more natural voice controls for smart home devices.
This means that you can schedule smart lights, smart plugs and more to come on or turn off at specific times.
Not only can you schedule your lights to come on at a specific time, but you can also set the lights to go off after a certain amount of time. For example, if you have to go into a room quickly, you can say, “Hey Google, turn on the Living room lights for two minutes.”
Alternatively, you can also say things like, “Hey Google, turn on the Living room lights in three minutes.”
On top of that, you can also say, “Ok Google, schedule the Bedroom lights to come on at 8am tomorrow.” Google says you can schedule events for up to a week in advance. However, you need to attach each scheduled action with a time or Google Assistant errors out.
Overall, this is a really smart feature that should give people even more control over their smart lights. As smart home platforms like Google Assistant and Amazon’s Alexa mature, they’ll start to separate from each other with more nuanced controls.
Being able to get my lights at home to come on briefly so I can find my keys in a dark room or pour a glass of water at night is super useful and something I’ve been waiting for Google to add for a long time.
Source: Google Via: Android Police
