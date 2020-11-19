Some iPhone 12 owners reportedly experiencing display issues

Some iPhone 12 series owners are reporting experiencing issues with the smartphones’ OLED display, resulting in a greenish tint and flickering.
Reports first started appearing on Apple’s Support Communities page, and there’s also no fix for the issue yet. Along with the screenshot (seen below), a video of the flickering/tint problem was posted by Apple Support forum user ‘m4x1K.’
According to MacRumors, which obtained an internal document sent to authorized service providers, Apple is aware of the issue and has advised technicians not to service iPhones experiencing this glitch.
The document reportedly says that technicians should tell iPhone 12 users to keep their software up to date, suggesting that there’s a possibility the problem could be fixed through a software update.
The issue seems to be affecting all four iPhone 12 models, including the iPhone 12, iPhone 12 mini, iPhone 12 Pro and iPhone 12 Pro Max, and reportedly starts when the smartphone’s display is set to a brightness level below 90 percent.
Have you encountered this display glitch with your iPhone 12 model? Let us know in the comments below.
Image credit: Apple Support Communities (M4x1k)
Source: Apple Support Communities Via: MacRumors
