IO Interactive announces upcoming James Bond game

IO Interactive, the developer of Hitman games, has announced a new James Bond game called Project 007 (working title).
The upcoming title will tell Bond’s origin story, according to the company’s news release. “Featuring a wholly original Bond story, players will step into the shoes of the world’s favorite Secret Agent to earn their 00 status in the very first James Bond origin story.”
Project @007 (working title) is a brand new James Bond video game with a wholly original story.
Earn your 00 status in the very first James Bond origin story, to be developed and published by @IOInteractive.
More details: https://t.co/x2QeO2VKZB pic.twitter.com/d9aDhAbe90
— IO Interactive (@IOInteractive) November 19, 2020
The 52-second trailer doesn’t provide a lot of details and plays the iconic 007 theme song.
Furthermore, the company’s site indicates that IO Interactive is recruiting “elite talent worldwide to help work on this new title. Project 007 is currently in development at IO Interactive office in Copenhagen, Denmark and Malmö, Sweden.
Project 007 looks to be in its early development stage, so it might be a couple of years before we see the upcoming Bond title.
Speaking of Bond, the next film starring the secret agent, No Time to Die, releases April 2nd after it was delayed twice due to COVID-19.
