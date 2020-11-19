PREVIOUS|
News

IO Interactive announces upcoming James Bond game

The Hitman makers are launching a James Bond game

Nov 19, 2020

11:27 AM EST

0 comments

IO Interactive, the developer of Hitman games, has announced a new James Bond game called Project 007 (working title).

The upcoming title will tell Bond’s origin story, according to the company’s news release. “Featuring a wholly original Bond story, players will step into the shoes of the world’s favorite Secret Agent to earn their 00 status in the very first James Bond origin story.”

The 52-second trailer doesn’t provide a lot of details and plays the iconic 007 theme song.

Furthermore, the company’s site indicates that IO Interactive is recruiting “elite talent worldwide to help work on this new title. Project 007 is currently in development at IO Interactive office in Copenhagen, Denmark and Malmö, Sweden.

Project 007 looks to be in its early development stage, so it might be a couple of years before we see the upcoming Bond title.

Speaking of Bond, the next film starring the secret agent, No Time to Die, releases April 2nd after it was delayed twice due to COVID-19.

Related Articles

News

Nov 10, 2020

5:15 PM EST

Every James Bond film is now streaming on Crave in Canada

News

Oct 24, 2020

4:04 PM EDT

Apple, Netflix considering purchase of ‘No Time To Die’ for streaming services: report

News

Mar 20, 2019

8:02 AM EDT

James Bond might drive an electric Aston Martin in next film

Comments