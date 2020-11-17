Apple’s M1 MacBook Air, MacBook Pro and Mac mini are now available

During Apple’s recent ‘One More Thing’ Mac-focused event, the tech giant showed off its first proprietary ARM-based processor, the M1.
The new chip is built on 5-nanometre technology and features 8-cores, with four cores being designed for high-power and the others for high-efficiency.
Now, the tech giant’s first M1-equipped Macs are available, including the MacBook Air, the 13-inch MacBook Pro and the Mac mini.
All three new Macs benchmark way higher than their Intel counterparts and, in several ways, are a generational leap for the tech giant. That said, most third-party software hasn’t been updated to run off Apple’s M1 chips natively. This means that Intel-based apps like Adobe’s Creative Cloud suite, Spotify, Microsoft Edge, Chrome and more are all emulated through the tech giant’s Rosetta 2 software, which can sometimes lead to issues.
For more on Apple’s new M1 lineup, check out my story that takes an in-depth look at each Mac.
The new 13-inch MacBook Pro with M1 starts at $1,699 for the 8GB of RAM, 256GB of storage iteration. Apple is also still selling Intel-based versions of the MacBook Pro.
The 8GB, 256GB of storage MacBook Air with M1 starts at $1,299. The M1 version of the Air replaces the Intel variant.
Finally, The base-level M1 Mac mini now starts at $899 and ranges up to $2,149 if you add the 2TB hard drive and 16GB of RAM add-ons. Apple is still selling the 6-core Intel-based Mac mini for $1,399 CAD.
Comments