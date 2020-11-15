SpaceX starts sending out Starlink beta invites in Canada

SpaceX’s Starlink has reportedly started sending out beta invites for its satellite internet service in Canada.
Reddit users have revealed that invites have been sent to Canadians living in Ontario, Alberta, Manitoba, British Columbia, New Brunswick, Nova Scotia and Saskatchewan.
The invites say that Starlink internet will cost $129 per month in Canada, and the dish costs $649. It’s worth noting that Starlink internet has unlimited bandwidth.
“I received an invite at latitude 49.5 in Cranbrook, British Columbia, Canada. I’m going to pass on it for now though. The initial cost would come in at $799.68,” one Reddit user stated.
This comes as Starlink recently received regulatory approval from Canadian authorities earlier this month. Starlink has gained quite a following in Canada, as residents living in rural areas hope that the service will finally get them connected to adequate speeds with reasonable pricing.
SpaceX CEO Elon Musk has tweeted that there will be a “big expansion of the beta program in 6 to 8 weeks,” so it’s possible that more Canadians will be receiving invites in the coming weeks.
The Starlink team noted in previous invites that beta participants can expect to see data speeds vary from 50Mbps to 150Mbps and latency from 20ms to 40ms over the next several months.
SpaceX also recently rolled out a Starlink app for iOS and Android users. The app will help beta participants identify the installation location that would ensure the best quality of service, and also let users check for obstructions that can interfere with service.
Starlink aims to leverage an extensive network of hundreds of low-Earth-orbit (LEO) satellites to provide high-speed internet across parts of the U.S. and Canada.
Let us know if you received a beta invite!
Source: Reddit
