Business

Elon Musk’s Starlink gains Canadian regulatory approval

The news comes from an Innovation, Science and Economic Development Canada tweet

Nov 6, 2020

5:20 PM EST

0 comments

Innovation, Science and Economic Development Canada (ISED) has tweeted that Starlink has received regulatory approval to operate in Canada.

On November 5th, Elon Musk tweeted a response to popular YouTube channel Linus Tech Tips that states Starlink is “Awaiting approval from Canadian authorities.”

A day later, the @ISED_CA Twitter account confirmed that the satellite internet company can now operate in Canada.

Oddly enough, neither Musk nor the Starlink Twitter accounts have posted anything official regarding more testing or a Canadian launch. Still, we’ll likely see an announcement from the company in the coming days.

In October, Starlink received its BITS license and was waiting on its next steps from the government. MobileSyrup has reached out to Starlink for more information.

In response to MobileSyrup, a spokesperson for Minister of Innovation, Science and Industry Navdeep Bains said, “Innovation, Science and Economic Development has provided the regulatory approval for the use of the required spectrum for SpaceX’s Low Earth Orbit (LEO) satellite constellation Starlink in Canada. This regulatory approval will allow them to begin using their Starlink Constellation to provide high-speed internet connectivity to rural and remote communities in Canada.”

Starlink utilizes the low-earth-orbit satellites that SpaceX has been launching to offer the internet. The company is specifically discussed, targeting rural locations in Canada where internet access is limited or very slow. So far, the service has been operating in beta, with some users reporting download speeds of up to 100Mbps.

Source: ISED (@ISED_CA)

