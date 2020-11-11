Sonos launches new Upgrade Program offering up to 30 percent off new speakers

Sonos has launched a new ‘Upgrade Program’ that offers up to 30 percent off new speakers if you own select older models.
The company’s Canadian website outlines that if you own a Play:1 or Play:3, Sonos will give you a discount of 15 percent off on the purchase of a new speaker. If you own a Play:5, Connect:Amp or Connect you’re eligible for a 30 percent off discount.
It’s important to note that you don’t have to trade in your old speakers to get the discounts, so you can still keep them.
Users have to sign into their account and go to the system page to view eligible products. You can then select products to upgrade and instantly activate your credit for up to 30 percent off. The credit will then automatically be applied at checkout.
The discount can only be applied to a regular priced item and cannot be combined with any other deals, but it doesn’t expire so you can save it for the future.
You can learn more about the Upgrade Program here.
