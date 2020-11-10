PREVIOUS|
Some Xbox Series X/S preorders from Amazon Canada arriving late

Buying a new next-gen console in 2020 is a frustrating frustrating experience

Nov 10, 2020

11:06 AM EST

If you ordered an Xbox Series X or Xbox Series S from Amazon Canada, you might have to wait a few weeks before you get your hands on it.

A few people on Twitter are complaining that Amazon Canada has not yet shipped their Xbox Series X or Xbox Series S. One user is even saying that Amazon pushed their delivery date back to November 20th.

MobileSyrup has reached out to Amazon Canada for more specifics.

So far, things in Canada don’t seem as dire as they are in the U.S., where The Verge is reporting that some users will have to wait until December 31st for their new Xbox.

