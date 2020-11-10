Some Xbox Series X/S preorders from Amazon Canada arriving late

If you ordered an Xbox Series X or Xbox Series S from Amazon Canada, you might have to wait a few weeks before you get your hands on it.
A few people on Twitter are complaining that Amazon Canada has not yet shipped their Xbox Series X or Xbox Series S. One user is even saying that Amazon pushed their delivery date back to November 20th.
MobileSyrup has reached out to Amazon Canada for more specifics.
Amazon Canada just updated Xbox Series X delivery date to November 20th
The day before launch pic.twitter.com/2me9Lw8sxp
— TheRealKRL204 (@TheRealKRL204) November 10, 2020
Same with Amazon Canada.
— Brady King (@DoxdyKing) November 10, 2020
anybody else in Canada having problem with amazon right now with @Xbox series x coming out tomorrow and mine still haven’t shipped yet. @AmazonHelp @amazon at least a email would of been nice. got my hopes up for no reason. #XboxSeriesX #amazon
— TYL3RKRW (@tyler1269) November 9, 2020
So far, things in Canada don’t seem as dire as they are in the U.S., where The Verge is reporting that some users will have to wait until December 31st for their new Xbox.
