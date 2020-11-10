Google Photos rolls out crowdsourcing tool to improve its machine learning technology

Google Photos is rolling out a new crowdsourcing tool that will help improve the service’s machine learning technology.
Users will now find a new ‘Help improve Google Photos’ button at the bottom of the ‘Search’ tab in the app, as reported by 9to5Google.
The tech giant notes that it wants to get a better understanding of “what’s important to you” in photos. Once you select the button, the app will display images from your library and ask you to “type in what’s important.”
From there, Google then wants to learn what your printing preferences are and what you’d like to print. It then wants to learn how to create better animations and collages. Lastly, it wants to learn which photos show a certain holiday or event.
Google outlines that it “may take time to see your contributions impact your account, but your input will help improve existing features and build new ones, like improved suggestions on which photos to print or higher quality creations that you would like.”
It’s worth noting that this tool is only available on Android devices. You can also delete any answers that you’ve submitted.
Source: 9to5Google
Comments