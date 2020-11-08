OnePlus’ rumoured smartwatch reportedly won’t use Google’s Wear OS

OnePlus’ rumoured smartwatch reportedly won’t be using Google’s Wear OS platform, according to often reliable leaker Max J.
The company has been rumoured to be working on a smartwatch for quite some time now, but new evidence suggests it may be launching soon.
It’s a bit surprising that the OnePlus watch won’t be using Wear OS, given the company’s ties with Google and the Android platform. Wear OS is essentially the platform used by manufacturers who aren’t able to create their own from scratch. It’s used by companies like Fossil, Mobvoi and Oppo.
With this latest leak, it’s unknown what to expect with the OnePlus watch. It will still pair up with OnePlus’ Android smartphones, but we don’t know anything about the operating system that it will include.
Some manufacturers like Xiaomi have used parts of Android as a base OS for its wearables, but Max J clarified to 9to5Google that Wear OS isn’t going to be a part of OnePlus’ watch at all, not even as a modified version.
OnePlus’ smartwatch is expected to launch sometime next year, but was previously rumoured to be released last month.
Source: @MaxJmb Via: 9to5Google
