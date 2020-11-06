PREVIOUS
Humble Choice’s November games offer Darksiders III, Yakuza Kiwami 2 and more

Nov 6, 2020

7:04 PM EST

Humble Choice PC gaming subscription service is giving its user 10 new games to choose from for November.

This month’s games include:

  1. Darksiders III
  2. Yakuza Kiwami 2
  3. Imperator Rome Deluxe Edition
  4. Crying Suns
  5. Darksburg
  6. Little Misfortune
  7. Smile For Me
  8. Darkwood
  9. Tsioque
  10. Rover Mechanic Simulator
  11. Youropa
  12. Townsmen – A Kingdom Rebuilt

Premium and Classic subscribers get access to all 12 games for this month, and all Humble Choice members get the new Humble Original game TORII.

Humble is also offering new subscribers Choice Premium for $12 per month for 12 months until December 4th. Typically, Premium costs $19.99 per month.

Image Credit: THQ Nordic

Source: Humble

