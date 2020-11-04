PREVIOUS|
To celebrate Alexa's birthday week tons of Amazon hardware is on sale

Nov 4, 2020

Amazon is offering a handful of deals across its Fire TV devices, Ring cameras and Echo hardware to celebrate Alexa turning five.

Alexa was first unveiled on November 6th, 2014, and since then has gone through various hardware iterations with the main Echo devices as well the voice-activated assistant being added to cars, wearables and even a microwave.

That said, the items that are on sale are more mainstream Alexa-enabled devices.

You can check them all out below:

You can find all of the deals on Amazon’s website. 

Source: Amazon

