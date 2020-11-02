PREVIOUS|
PS5’s DualSense gamepad works with Nintendo Switch via third-party adapter

With a little help from 8BitDo, you can use the PlayStation 5's gamepad with the Switch

Nov 2, 2020

6:34 PM EST

0 comments

Along with Android and PC, Sony’s new DualSense PlayStation 5 controller works with the Nintendo Switch.

Yes, you read that correctly.

Twitter user BrokenGamezHDR connected the DualSense gamepad to Nintendo’s home console-handheld hybrid through a third-party 8BitDo adapter that allows users to hook nearly any controller up to the Japanese gaming giant’s Switch.

In the brief video posted by BrokenGamezHDR (seen above), the DualSense gamepad is used to navigate the Switch’s menu and play Mario Kart 8 Deluxe. It’s unclear if the PS5 controller’s haptic feedback and adaptive triggers work with the Switch, but it’s unlikely that they do.

While Sony’s PlayStation 5 doesn’t officially release until November 12th, some DualSense gamepads have gone on sale early in regions around the world.

The brick-covered 8BitDo Wireless USB Adapter for Switch and PC is available for $24.99 from Best Buy’s website. The adapter also lets users connect the PlayStation 4, PlayStation 3, Xbox One, Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, Wii remote and Wii U Pro controller wirelessly to the Switch.

MobileSyrup will have more on the PlayStation 5 in the coming days.

Source: @BrokenGamezHDR Via: GameSpot 

