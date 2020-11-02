PREVIOUS|
Walmart officially rolling out contactless payment across Canada

Right in time for holiday shopping

Nov 2, 2020

7:04 PM EST

Walmart Canada

Walmart Canada has begun to roll out contactless payment options at stores across Canada.

Over the past week, some Canadians have taken to Twitter to note that they’ve been able to use tap when checking out at Walmart.

A Walmart Canada spokesperson confirmed to MobileSyrup that the company is “now offer[ing] tap payment in stores across the country.” The representative noted that several options are available, including “Interac, Visa, Mastercard, Amex and Discover with tap-enabled debit/credit cards.”

However, some Twitter users are noting that they still don’t have tap in their locations. Therefore, it’s unclear exactly how widely tap has been rolled out as of yet. For what it’s worth, both MobileSyrup Brads — myself and Brad Bennett — had tap installed at our local Walmarts last week in Mississauga and Toronto, respectively.

It’s worth noting that the official Walmart Canada Twitter account confirmed last month that tap would be rolling out in November. The account’s most recent tweet regarding tap, dated November 2nd, also mentions a November rollout.

Therefore, it seems like Canadians can expect their local Walmart stores to support tap in the coming days if they don’t it already.

It’s important to note, though, that Walmart Canada stores will not be carrying the Xbox Series X/S and PlayStation 5 when they launch on November 10th and 12th, respectively.

Instead, they will only be sold online, a decision the retailer says has been made “in an effort to support social distancing and keep our stores safe for customers and associates.”

