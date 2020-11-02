If you had Android Auto issues with Android 11, you might be in luck

Some users have been reporting that Android Auto doesn’t work smoothly since they’ve updated to Android 11, but a new update looks to fix some of those issues.
The new November security update is rolling out to Pixel phone owners now, and it should fix both an audio and phone call bug that is plaguing some users.
The audio routing bug results in music cutting in and out when trying to play it through the Android Auto interface in a car, according to Android Police. The phone call bug is similar, except it answers calls on users’ phones instead of their car stereo.
Both of these bugs should be squashed in the latest November security patch, but many other glitches remain. This includes Waze being broken, no calendar integration and muted notification sounds.
Android Auto received a welcome overhaul last year that made it look a lot cleaner, but there have been several glitches since then. For instance, I’ve experienced struggles with OnePlus smartphones being unresponsive when running Android Auto, but even that is hit and miss depending on the device I’m using.
The main thing to keep in mind here is that Google has noticed and fixed some of these problems, so it’s likely to solve the rest in due time.
Source: Android Police
