Google releases November 2020 Android security update for Pixel phones

The November 2020 Android security update is rolling out for Google’s Pixel line of smartphones.
The update is launching for the Pixel 5, Pixel 4a 5G, Pixel 4a, Pixel 4, Pixel 4 XL, Pixel 3a, Pixel 3a XL, Pixel 3, and the Pixel 3 XL.
Like every month, the November Android security update comes with various fixes for the company’s suite of devices.
However, some updates are only for certain smartphones, like a “fix for the inconsistent touch sound in certain conditions” for the Pixel 4a 5G and Pixel 5, while some are for all Pixel devices like a “fix for [a] bug preventing ringer audio for starred contacts in DND mode.”
You can take a look at the full bulletin below:
The OTA files and factory images for the Pixel devices can be found here and here, respectively.
