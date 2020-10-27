PREVIOUS
Amazon Music now available on Rogers Ignite TV

Ignite TV customers can simply say “Amazon Music” into the voice remote to get to the app

Oct 27, 2020

9:10 PM EDT

Rogers has announced that its customers can now access Amazon Music directly through its Ignite TV platform

The carrier notes that customers can now listen to their favourite music through the new Amazon Music app. Roger Ignite TV customers also have access to the Amazon Prime Video app.

“Amazon Music is a great addition to our growing number of apps on Ignite TV, allowing customers to personalize their music experience at home,” said Eric Bruno, the senior vice-president of 5G, content and connected home products at Rogers, in a blog post.

Rogers says that it’s the first telecom in Canada to integrate Amazon Music onto its platform. To access the app, Ignite TV customers can simply say “Amazon Music” into the voice remote or find it in the app section.

Image credit: Rogers

Source: Rogers

