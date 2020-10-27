Huawei CFO Meng Wanzhou attending five-day court hearing this week

Huawei CFO Meng Wanzhou is attending a five-day court hearing in Vancouver this week amid her ongoing extradition trial.
Meng’s lawyers are trying to argue that her arrest two years ago was unlawful, and that she should not be extradited to the United States for alleged fraud.
The Canadian Press reports that an RCMP officer stated in court that a plan to arrest Meng immediately after she landed in Vancouver was merely a suggestion, and one that he didn’t believe was wise.
The RCMP officer stated that he instead agreed with Canada Border Services Agency officials that Meng should be arrested after she went through customs and screening.
Around ten witnesses, which have all been requested by Meng’s defence team, are expected to testify in court this week.
It’s been more than a year since Vancouver authorities arrested Meng in December 2018 at the request of the United States for violating sanctions in Iran. Huawei Canada has repeatedly stated that it trusts Canada’s judicial system, and that it believes the system will prove Meng’s innocence.
The extradition proceedings will last at least until early next year. However, due to appeals, the process could possibly last years.
Source: The Canadian Press
Comments