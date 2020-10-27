PREVIOUS|
Crash Bandicoot: On the Run! coming to Android and iOS in spring 2021

Pre-registration is now open on iOS

Oct 27, 2020

3:46 PM EDT

Crash Bandicoot On the Run!

Activision has confirmed that Crash Bandicoot: On the Run! will release on Android and iOS in spring 2021.

The publishing giant first revealed the game in July after it leaked at the start of the year.

Developed by Candy Crush maker King, On the Run! is an endless runner which has you swiping left and right to have Crash avoid obstacles while performing the bandicoot’s signature jumps, spins and slides.

Outside of these levels, you’ll be able to use resources you’ve acquired to build your own bases. In addition to the titular hero, On the Run! features familiar faces like Crash’s sister Coco, Dr. Neo Cortex, N. Brio and Dingodile.

The game has been available for pre-registration on Google Play since July, but now, that’s been extended to the App Store. Pre-registering will notify you once the game officially becomes available for download, on top of providing you with a special Blue Hyena Skin from Crash Team Racing: Nitro-Fueled.

It’s been a big few months for Crash. In addition to the upcoming release of On the Run!, gaming’s most iconic marsupial got a brand-new mainline adventure earlier this month in Crash Bandicoot 4: It’s About Time — read more on that in our review.

