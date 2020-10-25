Google may finally roll out dark mode for Chrome OS soon

It appears that Chrome OS might finally be getting a dark mode, as it has been spotted in its experimental Canary channel.
The setting can currently only be accessed from Chromebooks switching into a special developer mode. However, it’s important to note that Google has warned that Canary can be “unstable,” so you may want to be careful before you try it.
Android Central notes that in order to activate dark mode on your Chromebook, you need to have the Canary channel installed.
There are currently some bugs within the dark mode setting, which isn’t too surprising since it’s still being tested. Dark mode does seem to apply across the user interface, and not just simply appear as darker backgrounds.
Google has rolled out dark mode to several of its services including Gmail and Google Calendar, so it makes sense to roll it out for Chrome OS as well since it’s an increasingly popular feature.
It’s unfortunately unknown when Google plans to roll out dark mode for Chrome OS in a stable update, but it’s nice to know that the tech giant is working on it.
Source: Android Police, The Verge
